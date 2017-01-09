OKC Police Release Photos Of Attempted Child Abduction At State Fairgrounds

Oklahoma City Police have released surveillance photos of a man reportedly attempting to abduct an 8-year-old child outside the State Fairgrounds last Friday.

According to the report, officers responded to a call of a reported child abduction attempt that took place outside a wrestling tournament that was going on inside the fairgrounds.

Video showed a man pick up the 8-year-old child and start to walk away. The child starts to kick and scream and the man sets the child down and leaves.

The man is described as a heavy set Hispanic or Indian male, about 6 feet tall with no facial hair.

“We certainly want to talk to him to see what his intentions were, what was going on with him," said OKC Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

Knight says it is possible the person mistook the boy for a child he knew.

The boy’s mom told News 9 in an email, “We are sickened beyond belief and want parents to be reminded there are predators lurking nearby.”

Police say the boy did everything right. They recommend parents to teach their children “run, yell, tell”. In an abduction situation, run away from danger, yell as loud as you can, and tell an adult.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.