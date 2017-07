Police are looking to the public for helping identifying a man caught on camera copping clothes from the laundry room of a southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex.

This “laundry room looter” has struck at the Chula Vista Apartments, located in the 700 block of SE 59th St., at least three times, police say. According to a report, the man just walks in and starts removing clothes from the washers and dryers and leaves.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.