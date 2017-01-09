OKCPD Investigating Second, Third Murders Of New Year - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPD Investigating Second, Third Murders Of New Year

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This past weekend, the city experienced it's second and third murders of 2017.

On Saturday, police found Jesus Herrada, 18, shot dead in a home near NW 16th and MacArthur.

Police have identified a suspect but no arrests have been made yet. The suspect's information has not been released yet.

On Sunday, authorities answered a call about a body in the road near SW 31st and Shartel. They found the victim dead with body trauma consistent with homicide.

They have not released a name for the deceased and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about these homicides to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.