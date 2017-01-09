OKCPD Investigating Second, Third Murders Of New Year

OKLAHOMA CITY -
This past weekend, the city experienced it's second and third murders of 2017.
On Saturday, police found Jesus Herrada, 18, shot dead in a home near NW 16th and MacArthur.
Police have identified a suspect but no arrests have been made yet. The suspect's information has not been released yet.
On Sunday, authorities answered a call about a body in the road near SW 31st and Shartel. They found the victim dead with body trauma consistent with homicide.
They have not released a name for the deceased and no arrests have been made.
Police are asking if anyone has any information about these homicides to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.