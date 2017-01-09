OKCPD Investigating Second, Third Murders Of New Year

This past weekend, the city experienced it's second and third murders of 2017.

On Saturday, police found Jesus Herrada, 18, shot dead in a home near NW 16th and MacArthur.

Police have identified a suspect but no arrests have been made yet. The suspect's information has not been released yet.

On Sunday, authorities answered a call about a body in the road near SW 31st and Shartel. They found the victim dead with body trauma consistent with homicide.

They have not released a name for the deceased and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about these homicides to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.