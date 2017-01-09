Man Arrested In Warr Acres Backyard After High Speed Chase - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Arrested In Warr Acres Backyard After High Speed Chase


WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

A high-speed chase through a Warr Acres neighborhood left one man behind bars.

Warr Acres Police arrested Rahston Allenbaugh after speeding away from officers. Police say they initially tried to pull over Allenbaugh for running a stop sign. The chase reached speeds of up to 70 mph and led police through several yards.

Allenbaugh eventually ditched the car and continued on foot before he was arrested in somebody's backyard.

Allenbaugh will be charged with failure to stop, eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident, and no insurance. In addition to all that, Allenbaugh may also be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police say they found a syringe in the car he was driving.

