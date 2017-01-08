Firefighters Battled NW OKC House Fire

Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Quail Creek Road.

When fire crews were on the way to the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

The fire was fully involved in the attic. All occupants were able to get out of the home, fire officials said.

While firefighters were battling the fire, part of the roof collapsed. Firefighters at the scene said the house is a total loss.

The fire was thought to be started by discarded chimney ashes.

