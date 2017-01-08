Several People Without A Home After SW OKC Apartment Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says 14 people are without a home after a two-alarm fire apartment fire.

Crews were called to the Springdale Village Apartments near SW 44th and Penn., around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said flames started in a downstairs bedroom and then moved to an upstairs apartment.

OKCFD said everyone made it out of the apartment. But one person was treated for difficultly breathing, due to asthma not the smoke, and one other was transported to a local hospital for an unknown reason. Firefighters also rescued three cats.

Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.