Oklahoma Barbecue Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 pound J.C. Potter regular sausage

20 saltine crackers, crumbled

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup Choc beer or Hiland milk

1/2 teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 slices Bar-S Bacon

1/4 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Instructions:

Combine ground beef, sausage, crackers, egg, Choc beer or Hiland milk, Head Country seasoning, parsley, onion, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into two loaves, and place side by side in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.



Lay Bar-S Bacon over meatloaves, wrapping the ends underneath each loaf. Spread Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over top.



Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

