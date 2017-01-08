MIO: Oklahoma Barbecue Meatloaf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MIO: Oklahoma Barbecue Meatloaf

Oklahoma Barbecue Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1/2 pound J.C. Potter regular sausage
20 saltine crackers, crumbled
1 large egg, beaten
1/4 cup Choc beer or Hiland milk
1/2 teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
8 slices Bar-S Bacon
1/4 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Instructions:

Combine ground beef, sausage, crackers, egg, Choc beer or Hiland milk, Head Country seasoning, parsley, onion, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into two loaves, and place side by side in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
 

Lay Bar-S Bacon over meatloaves, wrapping the ends underneath each loaf. Spread Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over top.
 

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Click here for more recipes: http://miocoalition.com/recipes/m.recipes/71/view/536

