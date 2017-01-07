Thunder Snap Losing Streak With Big Win Over Nuggets

Russell Westbrook recorded his 17th triple-double of the season as the Thunder (22-16) snapped its three-game losing streak with a 121-106 win over the Nuggets inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook finished with 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists, and has recorded a triple-double in each of the last three games against Denver.

After the two teams were knotted at 60-60 at intermission, Westbrook set the tone of the third quarter with one of his seven 3-pointers as OKC pushed down on the accelerator.

Westbrook found Steven Adams for two quick baskets, then Adams followed it up with an and-1 layup and a beautiful post score, all before rookie Alex Abrines drained a 3-pointer as OKC finished a 15-to-2 run to put them ahead by 15 late in the third quarter.

Denver got back within five points early in the final frame, but Westbrook and Victor Oladipo added some finishing touches to secure the win.

Oladipo made a couple baskets to get the Thunder back up nine points, then Westbrook caught fire from deep as he knocked down four 3-pointers in just over two minutes of game action as OKC coasted the rest of the way.

Adams finished with 16 points while Oladipo added 15 and Enes Kanter scored 14 off the bench. Cameron Payne finished with eight points, two rebounds and an assist in his season debut following his recovery from a foot injury.

Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets (14-23) with 24 points off the bench while Will Barton added 21.

Thunder will be back in action on Monday night in Chicago against the Bulls.