OSU Hoops: No. 2 Baylor Pulls Away Late To Avoid Upset - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Hoops: No. 2 Baylor Pulls Away Late To Avoid Upset

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WACO, Texas -

Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, Johnathan Motley had 13 and second-ranked Baylor closed in on the school's first No. 1 ranking with a 61-57 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), one of two unbeaten teams in the nation along with No. 5 Gonzaga, are in position to reach the top of the poll after No. 1 Villanova's 20-game winning streak ended Wednesday -- the same night Baylor beat Iowa State on a late jumper from Lecomte.

A rowdy crowd that included new Baylor football coach Matt Rhule in the first row of the student section chanted "No. 1, No. 1" in the final seconds of the Bears' 11th straight home victory.

Phil Forte had 17 points to lead the Cowboys (10-5), who started 0-3 in conference for the first time since 1995-96, the last year of the Big Eight before it merged with the Big 12.

