Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Nuggets

Following three consecutive losses, the Thunder is back in action tonight at home against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Game Over! Thunder 121 Nuggets 106 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Russ is 5/8 behind the line, OKC pulling away after a sluggish 2 1/2 quarters. Thunder up 13 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Triple-Double Number 17 for Mr. Westbrook, 20pts, 14 rebs, 10 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Nelson hits a three to pull Denver to within 5, then Vic hits jumper in lane, then steals & lays it in, Thunder back up 97-88 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Thunder 88 Nuggets 80 after 3Q, OKC had a 15 point lead in the quarter. Russ one assist from another triple-double. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Russ to Adams for back-to-back buckets, Thunder up 80-73, Russ two assists away from triple-double number 17. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

OKC rallies to tie game at 52, Sabonis still leads OKC with 9pts, Thunder Bench-22pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Speculation that Denver is willing to trade Wilson Chandler, he's up to 19pts against OKC, any takers? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Thunder 24 Denver 22 after first, Sabonis-9pts, OKC 1/7 behind the line. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Payne is in #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017

Loving this aggressive start from Sabonis, 7 points so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 8, 2017