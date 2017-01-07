Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The incident took place at the Summer Oak Apartments near NW 16th and MacArthur.

Investigators said they had been on the scene since just after 4:00 a.m.

According to police, they first received a call earlier in the night but at that time, they were unable to find anything.

Police said a woman called claiming her son was the victim, but they have not confirmed any information concerning the victim’s identification.

At this time, no arrest have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

