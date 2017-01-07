Crews Investigating NE OKC House Fire

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash, with reports of at a person trapped in the wreckage, near Deer Creek, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash, with reports of at a person trapped in the wreckage, near Deer Creek, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A train loaded with coal derailed Wednesday afternoon near Okay, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said.More >>
A train loaded with coal derailed Wednesday afternoon near Okay, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.