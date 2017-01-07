Crews Investigating NE OKC House Fire

Crews are trying to determine what sparked an overnight house fire near Northeast 30th and Prospect in Oklahoma City.

The flames were putting off so much smoke, firefighters had a tough time seeing the house at first. It appears the fire started at the back of the house.

Investigators say the people living in the house were not home at the time.