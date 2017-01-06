OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide

Friday night, OSBI special agents and Blaine County Deputies arrested a man suspected in the murder of a Blaine County woman, whose body was found burning in a field this week.

Alan Dale Brower, 35, was arrested at a home in the 100 block of East 3rd in Watonga for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Karlie Pierce.

Earlier Friday, the medical examiner’s officer positively identified Pierce and determined that she died of blunt force trauma, a fractured neck and was then set on fire.

According to OSBI, Brower and Pierce lived together near Watonga with their three children.

Brower has been booked into the Blaine County Jail and in addition to the first-degree murder charge, he also faces charges for second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.