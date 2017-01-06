TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport

Posted: Updated:
In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future. In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future.

It's only been a month and a half since a gunman killed one person at Will Rogers World Airport. Security since then has stayed on high alert.

It was the latest in a series of airport shootings, and with the most recent in Florida questions are being raised about soft targets.

“It is a little bit unsettling,” said Karen Carney.

Karen Carney, the airport's spokesperson, said looking for ways to make areas open to the public safer has always been an issue for airport staff and the TSA.

“We always discuss it and we discuss it in our emergency planning and how to you deal with it and how do you prevent it and they're difficult to prevent,” continued Carney.

But securing soft targets is balance between keeping travelers safe and making sure they don't slow them down.

“We'd hate to get to a point where we have to have a checkpoint when you come into the airport and we hope we never get there. But yeah, it's difficult,” said Carney.

Between the increased security and the winter storms heading to eastern flight hubs, officials told News 9 there could be a ripple effect that might cause delays.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.