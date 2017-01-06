TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers Airport

In the wake of Friday's airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police and TSA aren't taking any chances in Oklahoma City, with patrols and surveillance ramping up for the foreseeable future.

It's only been a month and a half since a gunman killed one person at Will Rogers World Airport. Security since then has stayed on high alert.

It was the latest in a series of airport shootings, and with the most recent in Florida questions are being raised about soft targets.

“It is a little bit unsettling,” said Karen Carney.

Karen Carney, the airport's spokesperson, said looking for ways to make areas open to the public safer has always been an issue for airport staff and the TSA.

“We always discuss it and we discuss it in our emergency planning and how to you deal with it and how do you prevent it and they're difficult to prevent,” continued Carney.

But securing soft targets is balance between keeping travelers safe and making sure they don't slow them down.

“We'd hate to get to a point where we have to have a checkpoint when you come into the airport and we hope we never get there. But yeah, it's difficult,” said Carney.

Between the increased security and the winter storms heading to eastern flight hubs, officials told News 9 there could be a ripple effect that might cause delays.