Many Secondary Roads Remain Treacherous After Snowfall

Many secondary roads across the metro Saturday morning will still be at least partially snow and ice packed.

Many secondary roads across the metro Saturday morning will still be at least partially snow and ice packed.

Friday, crews were able to clear the major highways, and even most of the Broadway Extension, but most secondary roads remained treacherous. Many motorists told News 9 they were staying in for the night.

But Jeff Knudsen said he had to get out for short while. “It’s manageable if you drive accordingly,” he said. “But if you drive like it’s dry pavement, you’re going to wind up in the ditch or you’re going to cause an accident, to injure yourself or a family member. Just be careful.”