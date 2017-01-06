Many Secondary Roads Remain Treacherous After Snowfall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Many Secondary Roads Remain Treacherous After Snowfall

Posted: Updated:
Many secondary roads across the metro Saturday morning will still be at least partially snow and ice packed. Many secondary roads across the metro Saturday morning will still be at least partially snow and ice packed.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Many secondary roads across the metro Saturday morning will still be at least partially snow and ice packed.

Friday, crews were able to clear the major highways, and even most of the Broadway Extension, but most secondary roads remained treacherous. Many motorists told News 9 they were staying in for the night.

But Jeff Knudsen said he had to get out for short while. “It’s manageable if you drive accordingly,” he said. “But if you drive like it’s dry pavement, you’re going to wind up in the ditch or you’re going to cause an accident, to injure yourself or a family member. Just be careful.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.