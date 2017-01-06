Students Enjoy Day Off School On The 'Slopes' In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Students Enjoy Day Off School On The 'Slopes' In OKC

Posted: Updated:
The hill near 32nd and Independence in Oklahoma City was popular on Friday after most schools in the area were called off for a snow day. The hill near 32nd and Independence in Oklahoma City was popular on Friday after most schools in the area were called off for a snow day.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The hill near 32nd and Independence in Oklahoma City was popular on Friday after most schools in the area were called off for a snow day. Families braved the cold to go sledding.

Lauren Caskey, a 4th grader, said she went up and down the hill so many times she lost track. “It doesn’t happen very much here in Oklahoma,” she said, “In December, I mean, it snowed one time, but it wasn’t even that thick.”

Kayden Plumbtree, a 5th grader, was also out of school to enjoy a 3-day weekend. He was very happy about school closing for a day. “You get to have fun. You get to dress super warm,” said Kayden, “We’ve been falling a lot.”

Kayden and his buddy spent hours sledding on what many call the best sledding hill in town.

The toughest part is the climb back up the hill and the occasional falling, but it’s worth it to these kids. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.