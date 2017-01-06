Students Enjoy Day Off School On The 'Slopes' In OKC

The hill near 32nd and Independence in Oklahoma City was popular on Friday after most schools in the area were called off for a snow day.

Lauren Caskey, a 4th grader, said she went up and down the hill so many times she lost track. “It doesn’t happen very much here in Oklahoma,” she said, “In December, I mean, it snowed one time, but it wasn’t even that thick.”

Kayden Plumbtree, a 5th grader, was also out of school to enjoy a 3-day weekend. He was very happy about school closing for a day. “You get to have fun. You get to dress super warm,” said Kayden, “We’ve been falling a lot.”

Kayden and his buddy spent hours sledding on what many call the best sledding hill in town.

The toughest part is the climb back up the hill and the occasional falling, but it’s worth it to these kids.