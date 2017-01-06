Crews Responding To Crash On EB I-240 At Sooner Rd.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of I-240 in SE OKC.

First responders were called out to the crash on I-240, near S. Sooner Rd. involving a blue pickup. The vehicle appears to have lost control and left the road to the right, taking out one of the legs of a highway sign before careening sideways into a tree.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured, but EMSA is on the scene.

