All Lanes Of WB I-44 Re-Opened After Semi Fire Near Luther

Traffic is back up and running on the westbound side of Interstate 44, after a semi was reportedly on fire following a crash just west of Luther, Friday afternoon.

Authorities briefly shut down the outside lane of WB I-44 due to the crash. The cause is under investigation. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Authorities closed the lane around 12:45 p.m. It was re-opened at approximately 1:03 p.m.