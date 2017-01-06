Tecumseh Rollover Crash Ejects, Kills One - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tecumseh Rollover Crash Ejects, Kills One

By Cole Poland, News9.com
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

A late Thursday rollover wreck in Tecumseh ejected and killed the driver, Thomas Miller III, 33, of Tecumseh.

Miller was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries after landing in the road. Two other people were in the pickup at the time but were not hurt.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Miller did not wear a seat belt and only one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.

