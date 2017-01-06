OBI Asking For Blood Donations As Weather Impacts Supply - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OBI Asking For Blood Donations As Weather Impacts Supply

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The worsening winter weather can negatively affect the blood supply at Oklahoma hospitals. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for donations to help restock.

KATT Radio is also hosting its 32nd annual blood drive at ten convenient area locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the weather is expected to be clear.  Those locations are:

- OKC: Quail Springs Mall  (Lower level, near JC Penney’s)

- Ada: Pontotoc County Agri-Plex

- Ardmore: The Shops at Ardmore

- Chickasha: Canadian Valley Technology Center

- Enid: Oakwood Mall

- Midwest City: Target- Town Center

- Pauls Valley: Tio’s Mexican Restaurant

- Seminole: Reynolds Wellness Center

- Shawnee: Shawnee Mall

- Weatherford: Walmart

Visit the OBI website for more information.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
