GOP Will Again Try To Strip Federal Funding From Planned Parenth - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

GOP Will Again Try To Strip Federal Funding From Planned Parenthood

Posted: Updated:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, indicated Thursday that a provision to cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood would be included in legislation that would repeal Obamacare.

“Well, the Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill,” Ryan said at his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Republicans wrapped a provision targeting Planned Parenthood funding into their reconciliation bill to dismantle Obamacare last year, but President Obama, of course, quickly vetoed that measure.

In response to Ryan’s threat Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Democrats would again fight against the GOP plan.

“We are not going back. We will stand our ground. We will fight that decision by the speaker to defund Planned Parenthood. And you know what? The American people are with us. We just have to get out the word,” she said.

Republicans led the fight to defund Planned Parenthood in a massive government spending bill in 2015, prompting the possible threat of a shutdown. They later backed off and wrapped it into a reconciliation bill, which they are again using this year to repeal Obamacare.

Through the reconciliation process, the Senate can fast-track a budget measure and pass it with a simple majority rather than a supermajority. The measure introduced this week tasks several different committees with drafting the legislation, which they must complete by Jan. 27.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.