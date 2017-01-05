Westbrook's 49 Points Not Enough Against Houston As Thunder Drop Third Straight

Russell Westbrook scored 49 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder fell to the Rockets, 118-116.

Nene hit a pair of free throws after a controversial foul call on Jerami Grant with 0.7 seconds left in the game that gave Houston the advantage.

The foul that gave Nene two shots with 0.7 seconds remaining - and ultimately - the win. You be the judge. https://t.co/CCELJN4yvT — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 6, 2017

James Harden scored 26 points and dished 12 assists for the Rockets as they handed OKC its third consecutive loss.

It was the Thunder who jumped out to an early 14-point lead, but a strong second quarter and start to the third put Houston up by as many as 18 points after Ryan Anderson drained one of his two 3-pointers.

Facing a 14-point deficit entering the final frame with Westbrook on the bench, OKC began to claw back. Led by the solid one-two punch of Enes Kanter and Victor Oladipo, the Thunder opened the fourth on a 15-to-8 run to get within striking distance.

With Westbrook back in the game shortly after, OKC reeled off a 16-to-7 run that gave them a 116-114 lead with 1:54 left once Oladipo knocked down a clutch corner 3-pointer.

It was a fierce comeback, but OKC went cold the rest of the way and Houston went on to knock down four free throws to put them ahead and seal the win.

Westbrook set a career-high in 3-pointers made in the loss with eight, while Oladipo finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kanter added 15 and 13 of his own.

Six Houston players scored in double digits as the Rockets have now won six-straight games.