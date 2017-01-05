Oklahoma Drivers Preparing For Snowy Commute - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Drivers Preparing For Snowy Commute

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

With the threat of snowy and icy weather upon us, automotive experts are urging motorists to take precautions.

Edmond’s Kennedy Tire and Auto Owner Tad Kennedy said when the bad stuff comes, people are less likely to keep their gas tanks filled. He said some folks even run out of gas. He recommends checking tire pressure, and topping off windshield wiper fluid as well. He also said motorists should also keep a blanket in their vehicle, and carry bottled water.

“Don’t be in a hurry, just take your time and you should be fine,” said Kennedy.

Truck Driver Eric Norman had a family member killed after being rear-ended driving in icy weather in Maryland eight years ago. “You don’t know it all,” he said. “If you say you know it all what you’re gonna [sic] cause is more accidents.”

Oklahoma City street crews will be out Friday morning with 28 trucks. Bridges and overpasses were pre-treated on Thursday. The crew says the number of miles driven on snow routes is about the same distance as a road trip to Las Vegas.

