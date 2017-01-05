WATCH: Dean Blevins Goes 1-On-1 With Norman North's Trae Young - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Dean Blevins Goes 1-On-1 With Norman North's Trae Young

Norman North's five-star point guard Trae Young is one of the best players in the nation, and he showcased his talent on Thursday when he dropped 40 points and grabbed 11 steals as Norman North beat the OKC Knights 120-42 in the McGuinness Classic. 

Young took the time to talk with our Dean Blevins after the game, so check out what he had to say about this season and his recruitment in the video above. 

