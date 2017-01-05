Joe Mixon To Declare For 2017 NFL Draft - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Joe Mixon To Declare For 2017 NFL Draft

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Sources tell our Dean Blevins that Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. The news was first reported by Inside The League's Neil Stratton and confirmed by ESPN. 

Mixon went on to post this on his Twitter account: 

Mixon rushed for 1,274 yards this past season while also racking up 538 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore closed out his OU career with 180 total yards and two touchdowns in the Sooners' 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. 

