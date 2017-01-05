Brian Mueller - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brian Mueller

Brian Mueller is a sports reporter/producer in Oklahoma City. He is happy to get back to his Midwest roots, having grown up in St. Louis. Brian graduated from Syracuse University and spent 6 years working in the Salt City before coming here. When he's not busy covering all the local teams, Brian enjoys rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and watching way too many movies and NBA games.

If you have a story idea, feel free to email him.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Contact Us

    Need to contact a News 9 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.

  • Facebook

    Join other News 9 fans “Like” us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.

  • Twitter

    Follow @NEWS9 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.