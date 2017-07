Oklahoma City Police are trying to locate two women in connection with the shooting of a Valley Brook police officer.

Officer Brian Southerland was shot New Year's Day during a traffic stop. Police arrested Cory Hartsell for the shooting.

Police are looking to find Amber Sizemore, 29, and Miranda Allenbaugh, 20, who they believe may be witnesses.

If you have any information to the whereabouts of the two women, please call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.