Blaine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's partially burned body was found.

Police say the victim was found about three miles west of Greenfield in a rural field.

The medical examiner will probably need to use dental records to positively identify the victim.

Investigators believe they know who the victim is but still need to take extra steps to ensure it's correct.

No arrests have been made yet.

This case is still unfolding.