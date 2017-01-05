Possible Plea Deal In OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

Officials are investigating a report of an explosion outside an Air Force recruiting office in Bixby, around midnight Tuesday.More >>
The search continues for a missing Chickasha woman and her three children who were last seen more than a week ago.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
This week on the Blitz, a viewer asks whether Harden's new contract signing will impact Russ' decision to sign with the Thunder. News 9's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb give their takes.More >>
Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
