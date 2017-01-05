Possible Plea Deal In OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

News 9 has learned that possible plea negotiations are underway and the trial against Adacia Chambers may not happen. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Sources confirm that victims and certain family members were notified that a possible plea deal may be in the works, but Chambers' attorney states he is still preparing for trial.

According to court records, Chambers stands accused of four counts of Second-Degree Murder and 42 counts of Assault and Battery by Means or Force Likely to Produce Death for the deadly crash at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade back in October 2015.

Four people died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash and dozens of other people were injured. Court records show Chambers had been committed to a state facility to determine her mental competency and the judge ordered for all documents pertaining to her mental competency and medical status to be sealed.

At a December 2015 hearing, a judge ruled Chambers was found competent to stand trial. Back in April of 2016, Chambers waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was formally arraigned the following month. She pleaded not guilty to all 46 felony charges.

Court records show several of the witnesses had already been subpoenaed to testify at the trial.