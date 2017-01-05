Possible Plea Deal In OSU Homecoming Parade Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Possible Plea Deal In OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

News 9 has learned that possible plea negotiations are underway and the trial against Adacia Chambers may not happen. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Sources confirm that victims and certain family members were notified that a possible plea deal may be in the works, but Chambers' attorney states he is still preparing for trial. 

According to court records, Chambers stands accused of four counts of Second-Degree Murder and 42 counts of Assault and Battery by Means or Force Likely to Produce Death for the deadly crash at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade back in October 2015.

Four people died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash and dozens of other people were injured. Court records show Chambers had been committed to a state facility to determine her mental competency and the judge ordered for all documents pertaining to her mental competency and medical status to be sealed.

10/28/16 Related Story: OSU Remembers 2015 Homecoming Parade Tragedy

At a December 2015 hearing, a judge ruled Chambers was found competent to stand trial. Back in April of 2016, Chambers waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was formally arraigned the following month. She pleaded not guilty to all 46 felony charges.

Court records show several of the witnesses had already been subpoenaed to testify at the trial.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.