Shawnee Police made an arrest related to a shooting homicide yesterday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments.

Antonio Sambrano, 18, is in custody on a first degree murder complaint.

Calls of shots fired came in just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday. Gordon Cooper Technology Center and Shawnee Middle School were both put on lockdown in response to a police request due to the shooting as a precaution.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. This is Shawnee's first homicide of 2017.