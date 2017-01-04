Your 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations

Posted: Updated:

I need to clear something up from Tuesday night's commentary when I said President-elect Trump had found his "bully pulpit" and is already shaking up corporate America.

The expression "bully pulpit" is not saying Mr. Trump is being a bully, in fact it's not a negative at all, it simply means using a position of authority or public visibility to express your views. And certainly, the President-elect is already wielding his influence even before being sworn in.

But I did confuse people. David wrote, "Bully? Na he's just putting his foot down and starting to regulate."

Kyle too, "What has happened to Channel 9? When did you become so LIBERAL!"

A lot of you really let me have it over the "bullying" confusion":

Bradley said, "Who says anyone cares about your tainted opinions? Trump is trying to save American jobs."

But David pointed out, "I don't think Kelly is necessarily slamming Trump. "Bully-pulpit" is a harsh sounding phrase simply meaning taking a strong stance and being heard. And apparently, it's working."

Bingo, David. That was my point. 

But letting people vent is cathartic so, I'll end with Terry firing off this parting shot:

"Maybe Kelly ogle should be president. He seems to be an expert on every issue"

I'm Kelly Ogle, and that's YOUR bully pulpit! 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.