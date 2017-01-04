Your 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations

I need to clear something up from Tuesday night's commentary when I said President-elect Trump had found his "bully pulpit" and is already shaking up corporate America.

The expression "bully pulpit" is not saying Mr. Trump is being a bully, in fact it's not a negative at all, it simply means using a position of authority or public visibility to express your views. And certainly, the President-elect is already wielding his influence even before being sworn in.

But I did confuse people. David wrote, "Bully? Na he's just putting his foot down and starting to regulate."

Kyle too, "What has happened to Channel 9? When did you become so LIBERAL!"

A lot of you really let me have it over the "bullying" confusion":

Bradley said, "Who says anyone cares about your tainted opinions? Trump is trying to save American jobs."

But David pointed out, "I don't think Kelly is necessarily slamming Trump. "Bully-pulpit" is a harsh sounding phrase simply meaning taking a strong stance and being heard. And apparently, it's working."

Bingo, David. That was my point.

But letting people vent is cathartic so, I'll end with Terry firing off this parting shot:

"Maybe Kelly ogle should be president. He seems to be an expert on every issue"

I'm Kelly Ogle, and that's YOUR bully pulpit!