OHP Asking For Information Related To Deadly NYE Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking for the public’s help after a crash on New Year’s Eve killed a Yukon woman and injured her daughter and a former foreign exchange student.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking for the public’s help after a crash on New Year’s Eve killed a Yukon woman and injured her daughter and a former foreign exchange student.

OHP said 37-year-old Mandy Starkey-Carson died after her SUV was rear-ended by a silver 2010 Toyota Corrolla, driven by 30-year-old Craig Maker. A trooper checked Maker’s speed at more than 100 mph and initiated a U-turn to pull him over, but before the trooper could catch up to Maker, the crash happened, according to OHP.

Both were traveling on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Wilshire in Canadian County around 11:30 p.m. on December 31. The OHP report showed Maker was driving under the influence. Court records show he has four prior DUI convictions.

Investigators with the OHP asked that anyone who saw Maker, associated with him or drove on the Kilpatrick Turnpike between 10:45 and 11 p.m. on that date to contact their office 405-425-2137.

The Canadian County District Attorney told News 9 he expects to file charges by the end of the week.

There are several ways you can help the victims in the crash.

1/2/17 Related Story: Friends Support Family After Crash Kills OKC Mother, Injures 2 Others

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Starkey-Carson’s family- Memorial For Mandy Starkey-Carson and the former foreign exchange student who was critically injured Nhu’s Emergency and Medical Fund.

Family friends said the following restaurants on Route 66 on the following dates will donate a portion of proceeds from that night’s sales to Starkey-Carson’s family: