New Bennett Event Center To Host OKC Home and Garden Show

The massive new Bennett Event Center at the State Fairgrounds will soon host its first event ever.

The annual Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show runs Friday January 20 to the 23, and will be the Bennett Center’s first. It’s boasts a 201,000-square foot expo hall, and it’s already paid for, thanks to voters passing the MAPS 3 penny sales tax in 2009.

“Not only will it give residents something to do, but it’s also going to help the economy, bring people in overnight, eat in our restaurants, and it will be a central hub for Oklahoma City to gather,” said City Spokesperson Kristy Yager.

Home and Garden Show Show Manager Rae Ann Saunders says it will be great operating the Home and Garden Show in one building, instead of the four or five buildings they’ve been using in previous years.

“It’s opened our eyes to what more we can do here in the city, and I’m excited about those options,” she said. “We love the space. I walked in the first time and I couldn’t believe it.”