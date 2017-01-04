Armed Robbery Reported At SW OKC Business

An armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a southwest Oklahoma City business, police said.

The robbery happened about 8:40 p.m. at T&N Express Grocery near SW 38 and Portland.

Two suspects walked into the business, pointed a gun at two employees, and took a large amount of money before leaving the scene.

The suspects are still outstanding at this time.

One suspect is a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. The second is a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds. Both wore black hoodies, gloves, and masks.

