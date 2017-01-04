Broken Boiler Prompts Closure At Centennial Elementary School Th - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Broken Boiler Prompts Closure At Centennial Elementary School Thursday

MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Classes have been canceled at Centennial Elementary School due to a malfunction in one of the boilers that heats the building.

Administrators sent a letter home with students, Wednesday, explaining the situation. The threat of freezing temperatures Thursday forced officials to make the decision.

The closure is only for Centennial Elementary School and is only expected to be fore Thursday. All other schools in Mustang will be in session. 

Principal Molly Wilson sent the following letter home to parents:

The boiler that provides heat to the entire building at Centennial Elementary has malfunctioned and school is cancelled for Centennial Elementary ONLY tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Maintenance workers were alerted to a system-wide problem this morning and worked throughout the day to keep the boiler lit. It was evident as the day wore on that issues with the boiler were more serious than what we can repair in-district. An outside company has been called in to work on the boiler tomorrow.

We know calling off school creates an inconvenience for our families, but there is no option when the entire building is affected. Thank you for your patience as we work to repair the system.

We will provide updates as we have them. 

