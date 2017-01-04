Broken Boiler Prompts Closure At Centennial Elementary School Thursday

Classes have been canceled at Centennial Elementary School due to a malfunction in one of the boilers that heats the building.

Administrators sent a letter home with students, Wednesday, explaining the situation. The threat of freezing temperatures Thursday forced officials to make the decision.

The closure is only for Centennial Elementary School and is only expected to be fore Thursday. All other schools in Mustang will be in session.

Principal Molly Wilson sent the following letter home to parents: