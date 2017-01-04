OKC Attorney Files Lawsuit Against OTA's New Turnpike Project - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Attorney Files Lawsuit Against OTA's New Turnpike Project

Posted: Updated:
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is being sued over its new turnpike project in eastern Oklahoma County.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is being sued over its new turnpike project in eastern Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma City attorney Jerry Fent said what the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is doing is illegal.

On Tuesday, he filed a lawsuit claiming the OTA took out a $90 million loan for work on the project before $480 million in bond money was officially authorized. 

His lawsuit would stop the bond from being illegally authorized.

“You cannot start spending money until it’s been legally authorized by the Supreme Court as a bond issue,” said Fent.

Fent said he learned of a $90 million loan OTA received from Well Fargo from the minutes of an OTA meeting in March.

The attorney claimed the money was used to buy properties and hire contractors for work in eastern Oklahoma County, where the new turnpike will go.

Fent called the loan debt that OTA never informed the court about before the bond was authorized.

“Its called intrinsic fraud,” said Fent.

The court officially authorized the bond in December.

OTA told News 9 it feels strong in their legal position and is prepared to let the judicial proceedings continue.

