Temps Drop Overnight, Brutal Winds Chills Expected Thursday

Temps Drop Overnight, Brutal Winds Chills Expected Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday with our wind picking up as well. Temperatures will drop to around 20 by Thursday morning in the metro.

Skies will be cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 20's. Wind chills will be brutal and in the teens most of the day. Our next storm system begins to push into western OK by Thursday evening.

Snow will spread across Central Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday morning. A heavy band of up to a couple of inches will set up somewhere in Central and Southern Oklahoma. This band can shift north or south. At this time, we are looking for around a half an inch in the metro.

