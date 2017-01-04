One Suspect At Large, Four Others Arrested Following Chase In Mo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Suspect At Large, Four Others Arrested Following Chase In Moore

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[FIle Photo] [FIle Photo]
MOORE, Oklahoma -

The lockdown at Plaza Towers Elementary School has been lifted, even as police continue to search for one of five suspects who ditched a stolen vehicle in the area, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the chase began after police responded to a shoplifting call at the Kohl’s clothing store located just off S. Telephone Rd. Responding officers say when they arrived, two adults and three juveniles jumped into a stolen car and took off.

The chase was very brief, and ended when the suspects ditched the car at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of SW 19th St. All five attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to arrest all but one of the adults. Police say all of the stolen merchandise was left inside the abandoned vehicle.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.