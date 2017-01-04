One Suspect At Large, Four Others Arrested Following Chase In Moore

The lockdown at Plaza Towers Elementary School has been lifted, even as police continue to search for one of five suspects who ditched a stolen vehicle in the area, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the chase began after police responded to a shoplifting call at the Kohl’s clothing store located just off S. Telephone Rd. Responding officers say when they arrived, two adults and three juveniles jumped into a stolen car and took off.

The chase was very brief, and ended when the suspects ditched the car at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of SW 19th St. All five attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to arrest all but one of the adults. Police say all of the stolen merchandise was left inside the abandoned vehicle.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time.

