Alleged Accomplice Arrested In Del City Murder-Suicide

Police have arrested a second man believed to be an accomplice in a deadly shooting in Del City, early New Year’s Day.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Christopher Russell on a complaint of First-Degree Murder. Investigators believe Russell lured the victim, identified 46-year-old Jason Ellis, to a home in the 3300 block of Mallard Dr. where he was shot and killed by 37-year-old Kevin Henry.

Henry was later involved in an hours-long standoff with Del City Police at a home in the 2500 block of S. Bryant Ave., before turning the gun on himself.

So far police have not said what led them to Russell’s alleged involvement in the homicide. Russell was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Tuesday evening. He is being held without bond.