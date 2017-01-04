Alleged Accomplice Arrested In Del City Murder-Suicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alleged Accomplice Arrested In Del City Murder-Suicide

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Officers arrested 27-year-old Christopher Russell on a complaint of First-Degree Murder. Officers arrested 27-year-old Christopher Russell on a complaint of First-Degree Murder.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have arrested a second man believed to be an accomplice in a deadly shooting in Del City, early New Year’s Day.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Christopher Russell on a complaint of First-Degree Murder. Investigators believe Russell lured the victim, identified 46-year-old Jason Ellis, to a home in the 3300 block of Mallard Dr. where he was shot and killed by 37-year-old Kevin Henry.

Henry was later involved in an hours-long standoff with Del City Police at a home in the 2500 block of S. Bryant Ave., before turning the gun on himself.

So far police have not said what led them to Russell’s alleged involvement in the homicide. Russell was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Tuesday evening. He is being held without bond.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.