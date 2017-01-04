Brian Maughan to Chair Board Of County Commissioners

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, district two, was elected as the 2017 chairman of the Board of County Commissioners in the board's first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Commissioner Willa Johnson, district one, was elected vice chair.

Maughan thanked 2016 chairman Ray Vaughn, district three, for his leadership over the past year.

“I intend to continue the tradition we have established here in Oklahoma County of conducting the taxpayers’ business openly and honestly,” Maughan said.

He was sworn in Tuesday for his third term.