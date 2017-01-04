Armed Man Hides Inside Store To Rob At Closing Time - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Armed Man Hides Inside Store To Rob At Closing Time

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man armed with a pellet gun hid inside the Family Dollar at SW 59th and May and robbed it as employees were closing up, Oklahoma City Police say.

Police say Alphonso Sauls hid inside one of the store's clothes racks just before 10 p.m. and revealed himself to employees at 10:12 p.m. demanding money while holding up a pellet gun.

Sauls was arrested on an armed robbery complaint after he was seen sprinting away from the store and tracked to a nearby apartment complex.

Also arrested was Anthony Warner for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

According to the arresting officer's timeline, he saw Sauls fleeing before he made first contact with Warner as Warner sped out of the store's parking lot with no headlights. The officer took Warner back to the store to try for a positive ID from store employees but was unable to get one.

Then the officer was able to watch the store's surveillance footage. Next, the officer was able locate Sauls at the Almonte Apartments. The officer said he found loose dollar bills in Sauls pockets.

No employees were injured.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.