Armed Man Hides Inside Store To Rob At Closing Time

A man armed with a pellet gun hid inside the Family Dollar at SW 59th and May and robbed it as employees were closing up, Oklahoma City Police say.

Police say Alphonso Sauls hid inside one of the store's clothes racks just before 10 p.m. and revealed himself to employees at 10:12 p.m. demanding money while holding up a pellet gun.

Sauls was arrested on an armed robbery complaint after he was seen sprinting away from the store and tracked to a nearby apartment complex.

Also arrested was Anthony Warner for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

According to the arresting officer's timeline, he saw Sauls fleeing before he made first contact with Warner as Warner sped out of the store's parking lot with no headlights. The officer took Warner back to the store to try for a positive ID from store employees but was unable to get one.

Then the officer was able to watch the store's surveillance footage. Next, the officer was able locate Sauls at the Almonte Apartments. The officer said he found loose dollar bills in Sauls pockets.

No employees were injured.