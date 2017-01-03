OU Hoops: Sooners Drop Fifth Consecutive Game With Loss To TCU

Oklahoma (6-7) lost its fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night with a 60-57 loss to TCU (12-2) inside of Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

TCU snaps a six-game losing streak to OU with the win, while the Horned Frogs have already equaled their win total from last season.

Oklahoma led 54-48 with 6:34 left in the game, but TCU held the Sooners scoreless for nearly six minutes as the Horned Frogs closed the game on a 12-to-3 run to pick up the win.

The Sooners jumped out to a 12-4 lead to open the game and led by as many as nine points with just over 14 minutes left, but without the services of Jordan Woodard (leg) Oklahoma struggled to consistently score points and it cost them down the stretch.

Kameron McGusty had a solid game off the bench with 11 points while Matt Freeman and Darrion Strong-Moore each added 10 points of their own.

TCU’s Alex Robinson led all scorers with 18 points.

OU will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State.