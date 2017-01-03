Audio Reveals Harrowing Moments After Valley Brook Police Officer Shot

A Good Samaritan and two law enforcement officers help wounded Valley Brook Police Officer until paramedics arrived.

Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland, trying to dodge a barrage of bullets during a traffic stop near I-240 and Eastern, was hit once in the upper leg. Authorities say the bullet pierced a major artery and left him unable to move from the side of the road.

Southerland used his radio to ask dispatch for help. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office released the audio Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say Southerland was remarkably calm and collected during the incident on New Year's Day.

Southerland: I've been hit.

Dispatch: Where were you hit at?

Southerland: I'm sitting next to my vehicle. I'm shot in the leg.

Dispatch: Sir. We are notifying everyone now, we've got units in route, as well as EMSA.

Moments later, in dashcam video released by Valley Brook Police, the first sign of help can be seen driving against traffic on the shoulder of I-240.

Police say Ken Barnes, a witness to the shooting, turned around on the interstate to help the officer. The video shows the Good Samaritan checking on the officer then retrieving a rope from his truck at the request of Southerland.

"Do you have something I can tie my leg off with?" Southerland is heard saying in the dashcam video.

Barnes jumps in to help Southerland apply the makeshift tourniquet. Soon the first responding officer, Valley Brook Police Capt. Darren Johnson arrives to the scene.

"Mr. Barnes retrieved a shirt and I was able to wipe away some of the blood to find the wound, " said Johnson.

Johnson placed his finger on the wound and applied pressure to help stop the bleeding.

"We talked to him and tried to keep him talking, that way he stayed conscious, but he was very calm," Johnson explained they did this until Oklahoma County Deputy Johnny Berryman pulled up with a tourniquet kit.

Authorities say it was a life-saving measure that has doctors confident Southerland will make a full recovery.

"We are very relieved and he is very excited about returning to duty," said Johnson, though he explained it could be a while before Southerland can return to work.

The Valley Brook Police Department has set up a GoFundMe account asking for donations to help him with expenses.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested the shooting suspect, Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, late Monday evening for shooting with intent to kill. He is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $500,000 bond.