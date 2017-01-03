New Details Released In NYE Shooting In Norman

Police said their initial investigation revealed 45-year-old Leonard Dewayne Cole showed up in the hallway of the home holding a gun.

Norman Police released new details regarding a reported shooting on 1800 block of Virginia Street on New Year's Eve morning.

Police said their initial investigation revealed 45-year-old Leonard Dewayne Cole showed up in the hallway of the home holding a gun.

“A fight kind of ensued with one of the occupants, while the other occupant went and got a gun and then shot the individual. The individual did not have permission to be inside the home. The occupants were kind of shocked to find him there,” Sarah Jenson with the Norman Police Dept. said.

According to police, Cole later died at the hospital. Records with the Department of Corrections show he'd been in an out of prison since 1993 for burglary, robbery and domestic abuse-assault and battery convictions among others.

Cleveland County Jail records show he had been booked in September 2016 on a list of complaints and released on Dec. 11 on a $42,000 bond.

Videos posted to Youtube show Cole was a mixed martial arts fighter.

Tributes were posted online after his death. One said in part, "It is a very sad day not only for me but the world of MMA...thank you for showing me the ropes and putting me in the presence of the right people."

Police said, at this time, no charges are set to be presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.