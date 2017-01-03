Oklahoma Begins Changeover To New License Plates

Oklahoma’s state bird is featured on the latest version of the state’s official license plate. They went on sale Tuesday at tag offices around the state for the first time.

The Scissor-Tailed Flycatcher adorns the mostly blue license plate. State Tax Commission Spokesperson Paula Ross says the new plates cost $5 more than the old plates, which have been used since 2009.

She says the new plates are more visible to law enforcement officers, and will generate tax revenue.

“You really don’t have to do anything differently, just register your vehicle the month that it’s due,” she said.

Ross says the Department of Corrections stopped producing the “old” version of the plates six months ago, so there shouldn’t be many remaining. She says those that are will probably be sold for scrap metal.