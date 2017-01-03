Report: Kevin Wilson Expected To Be Named Offensive Coordinator - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Kevin Wilson Expected To Be Named Offensive Coordinator At Ohio State

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Former OU offensive coordinator, Kevin Wilson, is expected to be named to the same position at Ohio State according to FOX Sports.

Wilson recently served as the head coach at Indiana for the past six seasons but resigned after "philosophical differences" with Hoosier Athletic Director, Fred Glass. Glass later confirmed that those differences centered around allegations of player mistreatment. 

Wilson coached at Oklahoma for nine years and was the Sooners' offensive coordinator from 2006-10. He won the Broyles Award in 2008, which is given to the best assistant in college football annually. 

Ironically, Wilson's first two games as an Ohio State coach will come against his two former teams. The Buckeyes open the season at Indiana and will then host Oklahoma at the Horse Shoe the following week. 

