Oklahoma Granted Extension To Become REAL ID Compliant Through June 2017

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Oklahoma has been granted an extension to become compliant with the REAL ID Act, but only through early June 2017.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) originally denied the state’s request, which would have prohibited those without an approved form of identification from entering onto a military base or federal building.

The extension comes just weeks before the grace period would have ended on Jan. 29, 2017. With the extension, Oklahomans with only a state-issued driver’s license will still be accepted up until June 6. DHS warned, however, that there could be consequences, should Oklahoma fail to act during the 2017 legislative session.

Passed by congress in May 2005, the REAL ID Act sought to make state driver’s licenses more secure. But Oklahoma passed a law in 2007 refusing to comply. The state has since applied for and received multiple extensions.

Although the extension for REAL ID compliance at military bases and federal building is set for June 6, enforcement for boarding commercial jets remains scheduled to begin Jan. 22, 2018.

Gov. Fallin’s released a statement on the extension late Tuesday evening:

Although this is great news for Oklahomans, this is only a temporary fix. While there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to fly or access federal buildings through June, legislation must be approved this session to make this permanent. I will continue to work with legislators, the state Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure a permanent solution is passed into law before this extension expires in June.

