Rep. Kirby Refuses To Answer Questions About Sexual Harassment Settlement

Republican State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, was seated, despite controversy over a sexual harassment settlement. On Tuesday, he talked with his colleagues, but he wouldn't answer News 9’s questions.

"First of all, I want to say publicly and I should've done this from the very beginning, I've done nothing wrong," Kirby told members of the House of Representatives.

Kirby is accused of sexually harassing an aid. That aid was fired and secretly given a $44,000 taxpayer-funded settlement.

"I had no knowledge nor did I participate in any settlement whatsoever. I found out about the settlement when everyone else did," Kirby told his colleagues.

Kirby resigned because of the controversy, but days later rescinded that resignation. Democrats tried to keep Kirby from being seated until they were satisfied Kirby could do that.

"A vote in favor of seating this member is a vote against transparency. Things will not see the light of day," said Rep. David Perryman, D-District 56.

News 9 tried to talk with Kirby, even staking out his office. From his seat in the house, we could see him texting with his assistant to see if we had gone. He wrote: "Are you still in my office? Any reporters there?"

His assistant replied: "No reporters that I can see. Madeline said they might be out in the middle somewhere, but we haven't seen them."

News 9 cornered Kirby at his office, but he wouldn't answer our questions. Kirby did tell his colleagues he rushed into his decision to resign.

"I made my decision hastily to resign based upon some pressure, a lot of pressure that I'm not used to."

He then rushed out of the backdoors before the meeting ended, but not before texting a friend, "All good. Thank God."

Kirby’s supporters say he never technically resigned because his resignation didn't comply with state law.