Frigid Temperatures, Snow On The Way To Oklahoma

Clouds will stick around Tuesday night and the wind will subside by morning. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Wednesday morning.

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, but highs will only recover to the mid-30s. Thursday looks even colder with highs in the 20s and brutal wind chills.

Our chance of light snow arrives late Thursday into early Friday. Only a dusting looks possible in the metro with up to an inch in western Oklahoma.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised.