Frigid Temperatures, Snow On The Way To Oklahoma

NEWS

Frigid Temperatures, Snow On The Way To Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Clouds will stick around Tuesday night and the wind will subside by morning. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Wednesday morning.

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, but highs will only recover to the mid-30s. Thursday looks even colder with highs in the 20s and brutal wind chills.

Our chance of light snow arrives late Thursday into early Friday. Only a dusting looks possible in the metro with up to an inch in western Oklahoma.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
