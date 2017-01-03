Sooners Try To Break Slump Against Horned Frogs

Lon Kruger’s Sooners go for a slump-breaking win tonight against TCU in Fort Worth, an 8:00 p.m. CT tip.

It’s been nearly a month since Oklahoma’s last win on the hardwood, a 92-66 home victory against Oral Roberts on Dec. 7th. The Sooners have won seven-of-eight against the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The Frogs are off to a hot start under new coach Jamie Dixon, running out to an 11-2 record and have four players averaging double figures. Slovakian forward Vladimir Brodziansky leads them in scoring at 11.8 ppg and is coming off a 28-point effort in a close loss to Kansas. Kenrich Williams, a 6-foot-7 guard, leads the team and the Big 12 in rebounding at 10.1 rpg while also chipping in 10.5 points per contest.

OU’s leading scorer Jordan Woodard is expected to miss his third game with a leg injury. Sophomore guard Christian James, reinserted into the starting lineup since Woodard has been out, has scored in double figures in seven-straight games. James is averaging a career-high 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds plus shooting 51.1 percent from deep.

Junior forward Khadeem Lattin is the Sooners’ leading rebounder at 5.8 per game and has greatly improved his free throw shooting this year – from 54.5 percent to 81.0 percent.

Oklahoma could really use a win in Fort Worth with a road trip to Kansas State and a home date with No. 3 Kansas on the horizon in the deep Big 12.